kiss daniel

Kiss Daniel Signs 2 New Artistes To His New Label

Folami David -
0
Chidinma tekno

Chidinma Joins Flavour’s Record Label

Folami David -
0
images

MI Abaga vs Milli?

Folami David -
0
iceprince

My Record Label Will Not Focus On Only Music – Ice...

Folami David -
0
IcePrince Boo

Ice Prince Set Up His Own Label

Folami David -
0
dj

DJ Zeez Ordered To Pay N23M To His Record Label

Folami David -
0
wizkid

Wizkid Drop L.A.X From His Label?

Folami David -
0
davido

Davido Quit YBNL And Debut New Label

Folami David -
0
Wizkid

Wizkid Congratulates L.A.X On His Brand New Car

Folami David -
0
djj

Why Nigerian Record Labels Fail – Don Jazzy | #Celebrity

Wale Adebayo -
0
