Monday, March 12, 2018
ousmane dembele cropped vcxztkbddwblevpbqjy

Dembele Tries To Use His Strengths – Ernesto Valverde

Folami David -
bernardo silva

I Knew It Wouldn’t Be Easy To Get Into The City...

Folami David -
Riyad

We Need To Buy A Lot Of Players – Claude Puel

Folami David -
bernardo silva

I Feel Like I’m Getting Better – Bernardo Silva

Folami David -
Ahmed Musa and Seydou Doumbia

Football Starts Again For Me At CSKA Moscow – Ahmed Musa

Folami David -
Football Will Take Me Where Football Wants To – Mauricio Pochettino

Folami David -
ousmane dembele cropped vcxztkbddwblevpbqjy

I Was Really Pleased With Dembele – Ernesto Valverde

Folami David -
Riyad

Mahrez Is Enjoying His Football – Claude Puel

Folami David -
Riyad

I Am Happy With Mahrez – Claude Puel

Folami David -
Sane

Sane Has A Special Talent – Pep Guardiola

Folami David -
