Taking Over From Bielsa Didn’t Faze Me – Jesse Marsch

Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch has come out to say that he is used to being thrown in at the deep end. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, joining Leeds in the middle of a relegation battle is nothing to be fazed about because he has encountered similar experiences in his lifetime.

Marsch added that taking over from the legendary Marcelo Bielsa didn’t scare him one bit because he absolutely believes in his coaching abilities.

His words, “When I stepped foot into Princeton, I was surrounded by people who had been to boarding schools and high-level high schools and I barely knew how to write a paper,”

“I barely knew how to discuss a topic in a course. I was a good student, but I wasn’t exposed to the level of education that most of the other people there were.”

“I had to work too. My parents had to take out loans, I had loans and I finished off paying loans 15 years after university. You’re thrown in the deep end in all these situations and I guess I’m used to that again.”

“This doesn’t faze me. Even coming here, maybe you could say, ‘OK, you come to Leeds United, you’re following a great manager, you’re in a relegation fight, you’re thrown in the deep end’, but OK, let’s go. I don’t really look at it as being fearful or having things to be afraid of.”

On his upbringing, “We wanted to be gritty, we wanted to have to fight for things and my family was like that,”

“Even in the community, when people have seen me, they’ve been so friendly and they’ve been so open and I know that everybody misses Marcelo, but they’ve tolerated me and supported me in a good way.”

“And, internally here, I can only say that I don’t think I’ve ever worked in a club with more people who are positive, supportive and committed to helping in every way possible.”