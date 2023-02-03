Taraba APC heaves sigh of relief as party gives nod for fresh primary

The dream of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of producing a governorship candidate for Taraba State in the forthcoming general elections has become a reality.

This is as the National Secretariat of the party schedules to organise fresh gubernatorial primaries for the state on Friday 10th February 2023.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital, the state party’s Publicity Secretary, Aaron Artimas, said “all concerned are advised to prepare themselves for the exercise.”

In a similar development, the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, in a letter to the party’s state chairman, Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, also admitted that plans to conduct fresh governorship primary election in the state have been concluded.

Argungu noted that “we are in receipt of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the matters of Chief David Sabo Kente V. APC and 2ors, Suit No: SC/CV/1565/22 and Chief David Sabo Kente V.Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha and 2ors, Suit No: SC/CV/1564/22 delivered on the 1st day of February 2023 when the Supreme Court confirmed the nullification of the result of the gubernatorial primary election in Taraba State and ordered the conduct of a fresh primary election. ”

To participate in the exercise are the incumbent Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, the former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, the incumbent Senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf and David Sabo Kente.

The decision to embark on a fresh governorship primary election is coming barely three days after the primary that produced Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate was nullified by the Supreme Court.

The decision of the party to conduct a fresh primary election has allayed the fears of the party faithful who earlier thought that the nullification of the primary election that led to the emergence of Bwacha, would prevent the party from fielding a governorship candidate in the forthcoming polls.