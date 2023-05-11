Taraba Politics: Why I challenged appointment of Bawa as substantive PDP Chairman – Bakari

The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba State, Inuwa Bakari, has finally broken his silence on why he challenged the appointment of the former Special Adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku, as the party’s state chairman.

Abubakar Bawa, who was the immediate past Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Ishaku, was recently appointed the party’s state chairman.

Airing his grievances on Thursday, through his counsel, C.C Mbalaso, Bakari said, “We challenged the appointment because, by the virtue of the PDP Constitution, the National Working Committee lacks the power to appoint a substantive Chairman”.

“The National Working Committee of the Party in Taraba State is the only body that has such powers, we have argued it today and the court adjourned for judgement and we wait for the Judgement of the Court”.

“You can remember that with the resignation of the Chairman of the State PDP in the person of the Governor-elect, the Deputy Chairman in line with the Constitution of the PDP assumed office in an Acting capacity

”Bakari had been Acting until the National Working Committee of the Party appointed another person to come and serve the remaining tenure of the former Chairman and that’s why we are in Court”.

In a swift reaction, J .A Ogbuce, Counsel to the defendant, said his client (Abubakar Bawa) was duly appointed as a substantive Chairman of the PDP in Taraba State, hence the need for the Court to dismiss the suit.

The judge, has, however, adjourned the matter for judgement at a later date to be communicated to the Counsels.