Ex US President, Donald Trump has come out to say that Taylor Swift is unusually beautiful. He recently questioned if she is legitimately liberal or if it’s all an act, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he hears she is very talented, but being a liberal, she probably doesn’t like Donald Trump at all.

His words, “I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I hear she’s very talented and I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful.

I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump.”

WOW.

Taylor Swift (born December 13, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter. Recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry, she is a prominent cultural figure of the 21st century.

Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, is a former stockbroker for Merrill Lynch and her mother, Andrea Gardner Swift (née Finlay), is a former homemaker who previously worked as a mutual fund marketing executive.

At the 54th Annual Grammy Awards in 2012, Swift won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Mean”, which she performed during the ceremony.

Swift won other awards for Speak Now, including Songwriter/Artist of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association (2010 and 2011), Woman of the Year by Billboard (2011), and Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music (2011 and 2012) and the Country Music Association in 2011.