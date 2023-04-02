Taylor Swift Sets New Billboard Record

Popular American singer, Taylor Swift has become the first living musician to have seven albums charting in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 at the same time. Her seven albums are currently charting for the week of April 1, and in addition to this achievement, her newest album, Midnights, is now ranked third on the chart.

Taylor is the second artist and first living individual to have seven albums in the top 40 all at once, the first being Whitney Houston.

The late singer achieved the same level of success after Whitney’s death in 2012.

WOW.