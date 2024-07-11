Teacher Remanded for Alleged Sexual Assault of Four Boys in Kaduna State

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered the remand of 30-year-old teacher Josiah Alkali in a correctional facility on charges of sexually assaulting four boys.

Alkali faces charges from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for unnatural offense, in violation of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The victims, aged between 13 and 15 years, reported the assaults.

NSCDC prosecutor Marcus Audu stated that the case was reported by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Kafanchan on July 3.

According to Audu, Alkali lured each of the boys into his room and assaulted them on multiple occasions from February to July 2024, threatening to kill them if they disclosed the abuse.

Audu added that Alkali confessed to the crimes during the investigation.

Presiding Judge Samson Kwasu declined to take Alkali’s plea due to the court’s lack of jurisdiction.

Kwasu instructed the prosecutor to forward the case files to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the case until July 25 for further mention.