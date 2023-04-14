Teddy Don Momoh Remarries After Kefee’s Death

The husband of late gospel singer, Kefee, Teddy Don Momoh has remarried. He recently got married to his woman, Lara during the Easter break, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The OAP shared photos and a video from his wedding on social media while thanking those who waited patiently till he found his heartrob.

Teddy added that he is back to fulfill destiny all over again, and he is now equipped with the right partner.

His words, “Mr Don-Momoh is back y’all …. Thanks to all who waited patiently prayed for me supported me with all the -lys in search of my heart .. ladies and gentlemen I’m glad to let you know that I’m back to fulfill destiny whole again, equipped with all the tools and I’m not alone in this.”

