I’ll Always Be A Hopeless Romantic – Kim Kardashian

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to say that she wants to avoid making the same mistakes in her dating life. She recently revealed that she plans to take her time when it comes to finding another partner, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, there are so many factors she will be considering henceforth before dating again because when a woman has kids, she has to be mindful of people she lets into her life.

Kim added that she knows she will always be a hopeless romantic since she always wants to be in love.

Her words, “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

“If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.”

“It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?”

“There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,”

“I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

“I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given.”

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect around the, across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”