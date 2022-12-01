The Bust-Up Situation In Belgium’s Camp Is A Made-Up Lie – Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has come out to react to reports being spread about a bust-up and division in Belgium’s 2022 World Cup squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is tired of the recurring media problem of spreading several lies that just aren’t true, and the fact is that the situation that was described did not happen.

Courtois added that everyone in the camp has openly expressed their opinion about Belgium’s poor form in Qatar, and they all intend to react on the pitch.

His words, “The problem is that too many lies are spread. A situation is described that doesn’t exist. As a group, we need to avoid that negativity. Everything was clarified yesterday. Everyone has openly expressed their opinion. Now we have to take action on the field. It’s good that we had a group conversation. We said what we thought to each other. We have to be honest with each other and fight for each other on the pitch.”