    Popular Rapper, Nas’ Home Burglarized In New York

    Popular rapper, Nas’ home in Calabasas was burglarized over the weekend while he was in New York City. TMZ recently revealed this to the world, and fans have been reacting.

    According to reports, two men allegedly broke into the rapper’s residence through a rear door around 8:30 p.m on Saturday, and members of Nas’ team saw the burglars leaving with two bags filled with items on a Ring camera.

    The team members alerted the authorities immediately, however, no one was there when officers arrived.

