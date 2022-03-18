The Chelsea Job Still Makes Me Happy – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to respond to the rumours claiming he is being considered for the Manchester United job. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he doesn’t think he has shown any signs that he is less committed at Chelsea, and he still loves his job as Blues manager.

Tuchel added that the Chelsea role keeps him very happy as coach, and he wants to stay on as manager for long.

His words, “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea. It has everything it needs to make me happy.”

On travelling restrictions, “Yeah, actually everybody worked hard to make it happen. It has gone through, so it’s organised we can travel by plane which is very, very good.”

“Because as you know we have the last match and there’s only two days in between rest and it’s very important to minimise travel and maximise recovery to reduce the risk of injury. So everything’s organised as usual and we can prepare normally.”