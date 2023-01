The Doctor Said My Bell’s Palsy Disease Can’t Be Cured – Chidi Mokeme

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has come out to say that he recently battled Bell’s Palsy disease. He recently revealed that the sickness is the reason he has stayed away from the movie scene for a while now, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the disease comes like a stroke and sort of affects one side of your face and gives your face a kind of droop.

Chidi added that the doctor said it was incurable because they don’t even know what causes it.

His words, “It comes like a stroke and sort of affects one side of your face and gives your face a droop,”

“The doctor said it was incurable. They had no cure because they didn’t know what causes it.”

