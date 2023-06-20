The Glazers Have Embarrassed MUFC Amid The Takeover Process – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to blast the embarrassing Glazer family amid the current takeover saga. He recently had his say as the MUFC owners continue to drag out the potential sale of the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is really sad to see how the American owners are dragging the sale of the club till now, but he is not surprised since they are known for dragging everything out.

Gary added that it is a shame to see how fans are not truly updated on the potential takeover after several months.

His words, “Embarrassing. But it’s what they have done, drag everything out, always in their best interests. Fans not being updated by owners on ownership sale not good enough but fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now.”