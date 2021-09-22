The Government Must Stop Frustrating Young Entrepreneurs – Yomi Casual

Popular Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual has come out to pen his thoughts about governance in Nigeria. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that our government doesn’t want to see young entrepreneurs do well at all, which is super sad and discouraging.

He added that it is a shame to see how our leaders continue to frustrate and oppress young businessmen with all they have.

Do you agree?

Yomi Casual is one of the foremost fashion designers in the country. He is the younger brother of the popular comedian, Ayo Makun otherwise known as AY.

The designer is known to create beautiful and charming attires for Nigerians. He is also known in different fashion circles all over the world because of his creativity.

Yomi Casual was born Olorunyomi Omoniyi Makun. He was born January 25, 1985 in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

He is the last of seven children of the Makun family. He hails from Ifon in Ondo State, Nigeria.