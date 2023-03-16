The Identity Of My Girlfriend Will Continue To Remain Unknown – Joeboy

Popular singer, Joeboy has come out to say that he has spent more than N50 million naira on his girlfriend. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he takes care of his woman very well and doesn’t hesitate to spoil her whenever he gets the chance.

Joeboy added that her identity will continue to remain unknown and everyone can only wonder who she is.

His words, “You’re right. I love to spoil my woman. As for the money I have spent on her, let us say above 50 million Naira.”

“Her identity will continue to remain unknown. Everyone can continue to wonder who she is.”

