The Issue With Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Will Be Resolved – Chrisland School

Authorities of Chrisland School in Lagos State has come out to say that it is currently investigating an allegation of bullying levelled against one of its teachers by Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie. The school recently revealed this via a press statement, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Chrisland School, they are working on every available information to investigate the issue and a resolution will be reached eventually.

The institution added that safeguarding the rights, dignity, creative capacity and sense of esteem of every student remains its priority.

It read, “We are working on every available information at our disposal and are investigating what actually took place to enable us to establish the veracity of each claim and the true state of things.”

“This, we have swiftly embarked upon by deploying our well-tested processes to engage with each and everyone concerned, both within our internal and connected relationships.”

“In the meantime, safeguarding the rights, dignity, creative capacity and sense of esteem of every child under our care, remains irrevocably entrenched at the core of our corporate ethos, even as we always keep our doors open to embrace constructive feedback from concerned public and especially our stakeholders.”

WOW.