The Kutis Remain United As A Family – Made Kuti

Popular singer, Made Kuti has come out to issue a warning after Peter Okoye involved him in an ugly quarrel between himself and his uncle, Seun Kuti. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

Peter Okoye had told Seun Kuti, “I’ll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean.”

Reacting, Made wrote, “Good afternoon. Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my Uncle. I’m not sure how we are perceived so I should clarify we stay united as a family and we intend on keeping it that way. Thank you.”

