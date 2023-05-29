The National Honor I’ll Be Receiving Has Nothing To Do With Any President Or Party – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun has come out to respond to Nigerians who have called on him to reject the National honor bestowed on him by former President Buhari. Recall that AY was enlisted to receive the national honor, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), and Nigerians have been urging him to reject it.

Reacting, Makun revealed that he does not intend to reject the honor like most people are saying because such an award is bigger and more important than any president or political party dishing it out.

AY added that a national honour is the highest recognition anyone can get for his or her contributions to nation building.

His words, “Those of you shaming or asking me to reject ‘A National Honour’ are clearly missing a vital point. Our country is bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it. A national honour is the highest recognition anyone can get for his or her contributions to nation building. So my allegiance is to a country where i have contributed my own quota, and i am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation.”

WOW.