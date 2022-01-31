    Login
    The Ongoing Battle Between Dembele And Barcelona Is Understandable – Pique

    Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has come out to say that he hopes for the best solution for everyone amid the Dembele saga. He recently had his say while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he really wants the long-running transfer saga involving the Frenchman to end, and he hopes everyone can be happy when it does.

    Pique added that he understands the ongoing dispute between both parties because there is a lot of money involved.

    His words, “I understand both sides. There is a lot of money at stake here. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and defends their interests. We have to find the best solution for everyone.”

    “Before we started, I was reading about what might be going on but I don’t want to get into it. We asked him a few times but he does not want to get into it either, he is waiting to see what happens.”

    On Haaland, “I think Haaland is coming to La Liga. I want the best players with me. This is my opinion, not information. I don’t see Haaland and Mbappe playing in the same team.”

    “Having Haaland and Mbappe would be good for La Liga and football in general – but if I had to make a bet, I would say that they would not play in the same team. If they move from their clubs now, anyway.”

