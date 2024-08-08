The Planned Terrorist Attack Left Us With No Choice But To Cancel Taylor Swift’s Concerts – Promoter

Organizers have cancelled 3 Taylor Swift concerts in Austria. This is coming after police foiled an ISIS terror attack planned for the Vienna leg of her Eras tour, and fans have been reacting.

According to the promoter for her concerts in Austria, Barracuda Music, Swift was scheduled to play three shows in Vienna from Thursday to Saturday, but all shows have been cancelled due to safety reasons.

Barracuda Music added that confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium led to the forced cancellations.

The promoter said, “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer added, “We live in a time in which violent means are being used to attack our Western way of life. Islamist terrorism threatens security and freedom in many Western countries. This is precisely why we will not give up our values ​​​​such as freedom and democracy, but will defend them even more vehemently.”

