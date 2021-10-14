The Players Feel Worse Than The Fans When Super Eagles Don’t Win – Leon Balogun

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has come out to say that he knows that not making the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar would be heartbreaking for Nigerians. He recently revealed that the players fully understand the task ahead of them to qualify for the World Cup.

According to him, the fact is that Super Eagles players feel worse than the fans when they lose a game because they are the ones involved and giving everything on the pitch.

Leon Balogun added that the team will keep giving 100 percent to ensure qualification is sealed.

His words, “If it is important for you as a fan who is not on the pitch, but who is dreaming of seeing us play there, what do you think it means for us who are involved on the pitch?”

“You get the chance to play and it gets stolen away from you. So you can imagine your pain [as a fan] is the pain we feel, but our pain is your pain times a hundred probably.”

“You are probably still going to get opportunities to go to the World Cup but we are going to be sidelined and watch it on TV, and that’s what hurts. So we understand [what it means].”

“You’ve seen me play for a few years now. And you know that when I step onto the pitch I always give 100% and I am always passionate.”

“Whether I am having a good performance or a bad performance, you can never actually criticize me for not trying. That is what I always give, that is the least I can do.”