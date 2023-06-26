The Police Should Judge Trinity Guy’s Case According To The Law, Not Social Media Sentiment – Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has come out to defend skit maker, Trinity Guy, after the police announced that he would be charged to court over a disturbing skit with a female minor he recently released. He recently reacted to the announcement via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Trinity Guy should be corrected with love, with his rights not being trampled upon, because pranks are works of art and expression.

Yomi then urged the police to deal with the matter under the ambit of the law, and not according to social media sentiment.

His words, “If we talk now, some will say I am supporting dangerous pranks or abuse on children. I will appeal to the Police to deal with this matter under the ambit of the law and not social media sentiment. I am of the opinion what the society want is CAUTION and re-direction of his style of pranks. DO NOT INITIATE ANY “ERASE CULTURE” just because you want to correct. Film, Pranks are work of arts and expression. Minors are used as war fighters in movies but in real life it is criminal. If the necessary consent is taken before involving a minor with no direct or extreme methods that may lead to punishable acts as enshrined under the CHILD PROTECTION LAWS, safe to say we all including the police should CORRECT HIM WITH LOVE and not TRAMPLE ON HIS RIGHTS by illegally detaining him, initiate unfair trial etc. The Police cannot judge him, charging him to court is simple civil and dignifying procedure. Do not see it as punishment or end to his career. PRANKS IS GLOBAL, moderation and counselling for better and healthy content is my own goal here. @adejobimuyiwa please the right charges and if none, POLICE CAUTION is lawful. Do not allow for total destruction of this guy’s life, career and means of livelihood. His intentions are clear. My humble submission.”