The Pope Is A Bad Boy – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has come out to react after Pope Francis said s*x outside marriage is “not the most serious sin”. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the Catholic Church leader is clearly a bad boy for uttering such and it means he condones cheating among married members.

His words, “So wives forgive your husband but more importantly, husbands forgive your wives.”

WOW.

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti (born 11 January 1983), commonly known as Seun Kuti, is a Nigerian musician, singer and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun leads his father’s former band Egypt 80.

Africa raised American rapper, Jidenna featured Seun in his sophomore album titled, ’85 to Africa’. He is featured in Calle 13’s song “Todo se mueve” (Everything Moves), on their 2010 album Entren los que quieran.

In 2018, Black Times, by Seun Kuti was nominated for the Grammys, under the World Music Category. This makes Seun the second child of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti to be considered for this award, as his elder brother, Femi Kuti has been previously nominated in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013 without a win.

In June 2019, Kuti was featured in the Visual Collaborative electronic catalogue, under the Polaris series, he was interviewed on Pan-African awareness, his country and music.