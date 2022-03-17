The Referees Must Protect Mane More – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is frustrated that Sadio Mane does not get free-kicks when fouled. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he gets really disappointed when the Senegalese is not protected enough by the referees during matches.

Klopp added that he knows Mane more than others, and he is very sure that he isn’t a diver.

His words, “The situation with Sadio Mane, I am sick of it!”

“I just am sick of it that you take a player out of it and they could have done what they wanted, everything. They fouled him and he did not get fouled. That was what I was talking about. It was nothing to do with the game. I have no idea.”

“Maybe someone can explain to me why Sadio doesn’t get free-kicks. Don’t tell me he is a diver or whatever, he is not. I know him better than anyone else and he is not!”

“Maybe if he has one, it is not a clear foul but it is always like this. Maybe there is a little contact and he goes down but then you see it in the situation. Or for the proper [fouls] he doesn’t get them and that is what I don’t like.”

“I think we had six more games than Arsenal [since the Carabao Cup semi-final], you can see that as well… we constantly travel, we go here, we go there, we are in the hotel and stuff like this. Since we met last time we had six games more than them I think, 13 and seven if I am right,”

“Thirteen games is really mad and it will not stop. Actually, I don’t complain, we don’t complain, it’s just how it is. We wake up in a different hotel and somebody tells you where the restaurant is and you try to remember the number of your room, that’s our life at the moment.”

“That’s why I am so happy… obviously because coming here to Arsenal in that moment, against this team, winning 2-0, that’s really special. That’s really special.”