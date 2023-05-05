The Serie A Helped Me Improve As A Striker – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to hint that he could be on the move this summer. He recently hinted this by saying he would be forever grateful to the Serie A, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Serie A gave him the opportunity to learn the position of a striker, and he has improved a lot thanks to Italian football.

Osimhen added that he is especially grateful to Spalletti and his staff because they gave him confidence.

His words, “It is a fantastic emotion for me, we waited so many years to bring the Scudetto to Napoli and we succeeded, it is a day we will never forget for the rest of our lives. Now let’s go celebrate with the public in our stadium. [Is it the] greatest satisfaction of my life? I couldn’t have quantified this feeling, it is truly wonderful. At the beginning of the season we were underdogs, not many people believed in us but thanks to the union, a great coach, the president and everyone in the club we were able to believe in the Scudetto and win it. Now we enjoy the moment.”

“When did we realise we could win this Scudetto? When we won at home to Roma. They are a strong team and we fought all the way, there we realied we had the numbers to win this Scudetto, thanks also to the mentality of the group.”

“In what aspect do I feel I have improved in Serie A? I will forever be grateful to this league, to this competition. As I always say, I am learning the role of a striker and with Napoli it was immediately good emotions. I feel I have improved a lot, thanks especially to [Luciano] Spalletti and his staff, they gave me confidence to be able to grow and score a lot of goals. Did I break the mask after the goal? Yes… But I have many, I changed it.”