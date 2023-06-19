The sharks are around – Gov Fubara hints on Wike’s defection to APC

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has pleaded with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike not to stay away from him even if he crosses over to the other side of the political divide.

Fubara said this during a thanksgiving reception for Wike on Sunday at his private residence on Ada-George Road.

“While we are seeing signs that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state,” Fubara said.

His appeal comes amid rumours that Wike could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike chose to support APC’s Bola Tinubu, who was eventually announced winner of the 2023 presidential election instead of his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.