The Understanding Between Salah And Mane Keeps Growing – Martin Keown

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah is on the same level as PSG superstar, Lionel Messi, Martin Keown has said. Martin recently revealed that Liverpool were simply irresistible in their latest game.

According to him, Firmino’s latest goals will also help the Brazilian this season because he needed his confidence back in front of goal.

Martin added that the understanding between Mane and Salah have been absolutely beautiful to watch in recent games.

His words, “Liverpool were irresistible [on Saturday],”

“That pass from Mo Salah to Sadio Mane was out of this world. We are seeing Salah at Lionel Messi level.”

“Those goals will help Firmino as well – everyone is chipping in now and this is Liverpool at full speed.”

Klopp added, “He looks like [Salah], actually, and that’s really good,”

“He is in a good shape and you are right, the three goals of [Firmino] were really nice, the 100th Premier League goal for Sadio and all these nice little stories, but you cannot overlook the performance of [Salah on Saturday].”

“I said it after the game, cut the goal off [and] it was [still] an outstanding performance how he played today. That’s really good, very important for us and that’s why we can win football games.”

“Yes, the [Salah] goal was very special, but if you go back a little bit you might find a goal against Watford at home which looks pretty similar to this one.”

“He is obviously the kind of player who can do these kinds of things. It’s good for us.”