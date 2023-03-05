The Victory Vs MUFC Was Perfect – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that the win vs Manchester United was absolutely perfect. This is coming as the result took his team to within three points of Spurs in the top four, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a spectacular football game from his players, and he was particularly pleased with the 2nd half after a wild 1st 45 minutes.

Klopp added that the result was the push his team needed ahead of a fight for UCL football next season.

His words, “No words. It was a spectacular football game. Outstanding,”

“We played top football against the team in form. It was a bit wild in the first-half, but the second half the start was pretty good and the end was pretty good. Everything was pretty good. That is football, it can happen, and we got three very important points.”

“It was the push we wanted. It puts us in the right direction. Everyone has to know we are still around. It wasn’t the case for a while, but tonight was a proper show of what we can be and what we have to be from now on. There are 13 games to come, a lot of points to come, but today was perfect.”