The War In Ukraine Is Senseless – Pope Francis

Leader of the Roman Catholic church, Pope Francis has come out to beg for an end to the senseless war in Ukraine. He recently revealed this in his traditional Christmas message from St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the 10-month-old conflict is clearly increasing food shortages around the world, and he can only call for an end to the use of food as a weapon.

He then called for peace while condemning the needless war that has brought nothing but loss and tears.

His words, “Our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes.”

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!”

“Tragically, we prefer to heed other counsels, dictated by worldly ways of thinking with sorrow that the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity.”

“Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions and other theatres of this third world war.”