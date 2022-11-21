The Whole World Is Saddened By Mane’s Injury – Cisse

Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that he believes his side can beat anyone at the World Cup if they play without fear because they have enough quality. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the whole football family is saddened by Mane‘s injury because he was the second-best player in the world months ago, and he would’ve represented the African continent well in Qatar.

Cisse added that he just needs his boys to go into matches without fear or cowardice to make a statement.

His words, “We’re not just talking about the Senegalese people here, I think people all over the world.”

“The whole football family is saddened by what has happened because he was the second-best player in the world and he represents the African continent as well as representing Senegal.”

“It’s true that 20 years ago, 35 years ago, African football was very different. Today, we have players who play in the best leagues in the world, in the best leagues in Europe.”

“Players who play together with the players from the Netherlands or from Brazil, and if they play with them, it’s because they are as good as them. What’s important is that we go about these matches without any fear and try and play as we possibly can.”