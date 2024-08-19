The Women In The Nigerian Music Industry Are Too Boring – Teni

Popular singer, Teni has come out to complain about the peace and general lack of beef between female singers in the industry. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the reality is that the female side of the Nigerian music industry is too boring since everybody is focusing on collaborations while ignoring fights that will spice things up.

Teni added that the women doing music in Nigeria need to be more dramatic to entertain the fans.

Her words, “I have said it before and I will say it again. This female industry is too boring, it’s too boring! Tell me why Tems and Ayra Starr no fit see themselves and tell themselves, ‘Your papa, your papa papa.

Tell me why I no fit dey see Tiwa Savage and tell her ‘ wetin dey do you?’ Shey we don’t see what’s going on on the other side, everybody is just here doing love, sometimes e be like say make I just give Yemi Alade headbutt. Make we see ourselves for outside, make security separate us.

Let us spice this thing up and collaborate later. Fighting does not mean that we won’t collaborate later, but make we give them saint Obi for this music, I dey tell you. Let’s give them drama, proper action film.”

WOW.

Teniola Apata MON (born 23 December 1993), professionally known as Teni or Teni The Entertainer is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.

Teni was born on 23 December 1993 in Lagos State. She is the younger sister of Nigerian singer Niniola. She attended Apata Memorial High School and later the University of Georgia, but finished at American InterContinental University where she obtained degree in business administration.

Teni released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records. She left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017.

Teni started gaining prominence after releasing the single “Fargin” in September 2017. She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” which was later covered by Nigerian musician Snazzy the Optimist as “Upgrade”, and “Uyo Meyo”. “Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.