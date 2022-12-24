The Women Who Are Winning Today Married Nice Guys – Bolanle Olukanni

Popular media personality, Bolanle Olukanni has come out to say that many women fall for men without character while ignoring the men who are nice guys. She recently had her say while speaking to the media, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she has noticed how many women overlook nice guys nowadays, but the girls who are winning today are the ones who married boring men without swag.

Bolanle added that a man without money can eventually build wealth, but it is hard for a man without character to build it.

Her words, “Is it swag you’re going to eat when you’re in your 50s and someone is not around to show up for you?”

WOW.