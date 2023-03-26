There Is No Shame In Married Men Ordering Food Online – Laurie Idahosa

Popular clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa has come out to reply a man who berated married women for ordering food from food vendors. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

The man wrote, “There’s a growing trend amongst Nigerian women these days…they order Stews, Soups, and Jollof they eat at home from vendors. And I mean married women.”

Responding, Laurie revealed that the kitchen has no gender, so everyone should be able to use it.

She added that there is no shame in married women ordering food to eat in their different homes.

Her words,

WOW.