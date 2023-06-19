There Is Nothing Wrong With Women Wishing Themselves Happy Fathers Day – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has come out to ask Nigerians to allow women who want to wish themselves Happy Fathers day. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to her, she sees nothing wrong with women doing that, especially when they know the sacrifices they have made regarding their children in the absence of their dads.
Her words,
WOW.
