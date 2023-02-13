There Was No Phone At My Wedding – Mo’Cheddah

Popular singer, Mo’Cheddah has come out to say that she and her partner dated for ten years before finally tying the knot. She recently had her say via a viral clip, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, before she and her husband finally decided to get married, she was severely mocked and dubbed Lord of the Rings for dating him for a decade.

Mo added that they started dating when she was 17, and they got married ten years later in a private ceremony.

Her life, “I started dating when I was 17. I met my husband through music, Osagie introduced us, though at that time, I didn’t want to date. They use to call me ‘Lord of the Rings’ because we dated for so long. That was my nickname at some point. When I got to know myself, I was happy in real life. That’s what my husband taught me. I didn’t need to show people that I was happy. Didn’t need their validation.”

“I love my private life and I don’t share it. There was no phone at my wedding. We weren’t living together before we got married and we have been together for 10years.”

