There will be no more dollar sales to people who buy ammunitions – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that it would no longer allocate foreign exchange to currency traders who in turn sell it to criminals and terrorists to buy weapons that are used inflict hurt on Nigerians.

This is as the apex bank has laid to rest the idea of resuming sales of dollars to Bureau De Change (BDCs) Operators.

Emefiele had said that the CBN is determined to put an end to the activities of illegal Forex traders adding that the apex bank remains the only national bank in the world that sells dollars to BDCs from the country’s reserves.

He said, “Nobody ever mentions the rate of Bureau de Change in the city of London. It really beats my imagination that Nigeria carried on with this kind of practice that tended to support illegal activities of people who are involved in graft and corrupt practices.

We have supported the activities of those who illegally buy foreign exchange from this illegal market, carry them in aircraft out of the country and go to buy arms and ammunition and bring them into the country to commit crimes.

“We, the Central Bank, take our country’s dollars and sell to people to buy arms and ammunition to come and hurt us. That is what we are saying that people want us to do, we cannot do that any longer.”

Source : Nairametrics