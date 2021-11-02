Things Won’t Fall In Place For You If You’re Bad To Others – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has come out to address those who do ugly things to others and still expect to have a beautiful life. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the harsh reality is that if you don’t do good unto others, things cannot be expected to fall in place for you as well.

Annie added that such people will remain jobless with accounts that will eventually run dry.

Her words, “Still wondering why things are not falling in place for you? Wondering why you are always unlucky, no grace? Still wondering why you have no job? Still wondering why your account is dry? Then read the above again.”

“Me, I am sha blessed!! Grace everywhere I go.. Every door I knock on, the universe Dey open am for me plus extra sef. Work looking good, skin popping, aging backwards! I look 10 years younger than my actual age. This year sef gonna be a big blast. Nkoyo going places ooo! Still here! But stronger this time! Whatever don’t kill you makes you stronger! Grace overflowing, Still standing.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.