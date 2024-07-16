Thomas Muller Announces International Retirement

Germany legend. Thomas Muller has called time on his international career. This is coming following the conclusion of Euro 2024 in his home country, and fans have been reacting.

Muller brings the curtain down on a memorable 14-year career with Germany, during which he made 86 goal contributions in just 131 caps.

Muller was included in the Germany squad for Euro 2024 on home soil but only played 56 minutes of football across two appearances, although he did get an assist on the opening night against Scotland.

