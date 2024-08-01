Three Killed in Gombe Clashes Amid Rising Tensions

At least three people were killed on Tuesday in the Bolari area of Gombe State during clashes involving hoodlums known as Kalare boys.

The incident was confirmed during a press briefing on Wednesday by Muhammad Bello, Commandant of the Gombe State sector of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Bello clarified that the killings were unrelated to the forthcoming protest, attributing the violence to internal disputes among the Kalare boys.

“I want to correct an impression about an incident that happened yesterday (Tuesday). It’s not related to the mass protest but the usual thing with the Kalare people in the state,” Bello stated. “The Kalare boys killed three at Bolari, but it had nothing to do with the protest.

Within their ranks, they had a misunderstanding which led to clashes. I just want to emphasize it’s not related to the protest. We are ever ready, combatant ready but not going to shoot anyone.”

Regarding the preparedness of NSCDC officers, Bello stated: “In the history of this country, there has never been any peaceful demonstration. We are ready not for war but for any situation. We will go out to safeguard the assets of federal, state, and local government areas.

We have deployed 600 officers across the state.”

He emphasized the importance of cooperation among security agencies, adding: “We must work in synergy with other security agencies. You have to collaborate with other security agencies to protect lives and property.”

Bello called for the return of officers on break and assured that anyone requesting security cover would receive it.

Gombe State Commissioner of Police Hayatu Usman, while unable to confirm the fatalities, acknowledged reports of the incident. “I heard it and I tried to confirm with my officers.

“I learned that there were two opposing groups who went and engaged themselves in a fight over supremacy and in the process, they injured themselves,” Usman explained.

He added that investigations are ongoing, with several individuals assisting authorities in identifying those involved.