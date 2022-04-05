Tierney’s Recovery Timescale Will Be Known Soon – Arsenal

Arsenal defender, Kieran Tierney is most likely to miss the rest of the Premier League season with a left knee injury. The club recently had its say via a viral press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Arsenal, a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale, post-surgery, but he is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Thomas Partey also aggravated a thigh problem in the loss at Selhurst Park and will be assessed before Brighton’s visit to Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

