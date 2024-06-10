Tinubu Became President by Luck, His Governance Doing Wrong, Says Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has suggested that Bola Tinubu became the President of Nigeria by luck, and criticized his administration for its performance.

Lamido made these remarks on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s *Politics Today* program.

He disputed claims that Tinubu was responsible for building Lagos, attributing the development of the city to federal investment.

“I know Tinubu very well. I also know him as the Governor of Lagos. I know his capacity.

He’s on top of the country. He didn’t build Lagos. Lagos was built with Nigerian money. I mean the port, the airport, bridges,” Lamido asserted.

Lamido further emphasized that Lagos’s infrastructure was funded by the Nigerian government, not Tinubu.

“When you say Tinubu built Lagos, he never built Lagos. He is now lucky he is the president. His government is doing everything wrong,” he added.