Tinubu: Only God knows who will be sworn in on May 29 – Atiku’s aide, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has said only God knows who will be sworn in on May 29.

According to Bwala, there is a case at the Supreme Court scheduled for judgment this Friday regarding the presidential election.

Tweeting, Bwala said Nigeria must succeed despite the scheduled judgment at the Supreme Court.

He wrote: “By May 29th there would be a swearing in ceremony. As for who would be sworn in, only God knows because there is a case at the Supreme Court scheduled for this Friday for judgment.

“Whichever way it goes, Nigeria would succeed, that’s the democracy we ordered.

“99 percent of Asiwaju supporters abusing me here were my greatest fans when I was in APC. I can perfectly understand your emotions and I am not mad at you.

“Till tomorrow Asiwaju appreciates my loyalty and support when I was in APC. I am okay with that.”

Pending the ruling of the Supreme Court, Tinubu is scheduled to be sworn in on May 29.

This followed his victory at the last presidential election in February 2023.