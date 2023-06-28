    Login
    Tinubu returns to Nigeria after Paris, London visits

    President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after trips to Paris and London.

    President Bola Tinubu
    The President came back to the country on Tuesday after he proceeded to London, United Kingdom, from France for a short private visit.

    Recall that the President had concluded his official trip to Paris, France on Friday during which he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Tinubu was reported to have taken the opportunity to project Nigeria on a global stage.

