Tinubu sure of 40 million women votes – APC women leader Betta Edu

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been assured of getting 40 million votes even as he is declared hale and hearty to cover more grounds daily to campaign for his election next year.

APC National Women Leader Dr Betta Edu made this statement in Calabar while speaking about the national tour by Tinubu and concerns raised about his state of health and ability to finish his campaign exercises before the actual election in February next year.

“Our Presidential candidate is holding rallies back to back; he is holding long hours of consultative meetings till as late as 3 am. His mental energy and physical strength are fit enough. He is super excited, very strong and very ready to bring good governance to Nigeria even as he intensifies his national tour,” she said.

Edu claimed that the APC flagbearer is the most popular candidate going by the mammoth crowds that welcomed him in Niger and Kaduna states in the last two days.

“Mammoth crowd of supporters converged on the Trade Fair Complex, Minna, venue of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally in Niger State on Wednesday to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Such a crowd had also welcomed him in Kaduna a few hours before,” she said.

Speaking further, Edu reiterated that 40 million Nigerian women votes are already a ‘done deal’ for Tinubu.