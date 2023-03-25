Tinubu victory: Keyamo lobbying next job by suppressing Nigerians’ rights – Atiku

Following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president-elect, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has accused the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo of lobbying for his next job.

Atiku accused Keyamo of trying to suppress and abuse the rights of innocent Nigerians who oppose the alleged fraudulent victory of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Speaking through his spokesman, Frank Shaibu, Atiku described Keyamo as a jobless Minister who abandoned his duties as a minister and opted for Tinubu’s spokesman.

A statement by Shaibu reads partly: “Keyamo is among those suppressing the rights of others.

“Keyamo’s job as campaign spokesman is officially over since the campaign has ended. But he is currently lobbying intensely for another appointment.

“With Sen Ovie Omo-Agege’s failed governorship bid in Delta State, many from the APC in Delta have in their delusion shifted focus to the central government that will soon be delegitimized by the judiciary.

“Keyamo should save what is left of his legacy by facing his job as a minister and stop trying to suppress and abuse the rights of innocent Nigerians who oppose the fraudulent victory of Bola Tinubu.”