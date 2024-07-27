Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum Withdraws from Planned Nationwide Protest

The Zamfara Indigenes Enlightenment Forum (ZIEF) announced on Sunday its decision to withdraw from the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, 2024.

Tanimu Abdullahi, representing the Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) in Zamfara State, shared the group’s reasons during a press briefing in Gusau, the state capital.

He emphasized the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and protest, acknowledging widespread dissatisfaction with recent government economic policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and increases in electricity tariffs and interest rates.

“These government policies have prompted a high cost of living in the country, Naira devaluation, soaring unemployment rates, and widespread poverty,” Abdullahi lamented.

Despite these economic hardships, ZIEF decided to withdraw from the protest after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including youth and women groups, traditional rulers, business communities, community leaders, and tribal leaders.

Abdullahi pointed out several concerns that influenced their decision, primarily the lack of structure and organization within the protest movement.

“The absence of a necessary structure and organizational framework could lead to disarray and potential violence during the protest,” he explained.

“The lack of a cohesive and accountable leadership body raised significant questions about the protest’s direction and management, posing a serious risk to the success and safety of participants, particularly in Zamfara State.”

ZIEF observed that the protest’s lack of well-defined goals and coordination could lead to confusion, logistical problems, and potential violence, including looting and property destruction.

“Given Zamfara State’s recent strides towards peace and stability, participating in the protest could jeopardize these gains and disrupt ongoing peace-building efforts,” Abdullahi added.

“ZIEF remains committed to advocating for positive change and social justice through well-organized, peaceful, and structured means.”