Tinubu wins Obasanjo’s polling unit

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has won at former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit at Ward 11, Unit 22, Olosomi Compound, Totoro/Sokori, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo had earlier declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

But, Tinubu, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), defeated other candidates.

The former Lagos State Governor scored 55 votes to defeat Obi who polled 9 votes.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, got 7 votes.