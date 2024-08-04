Tinubu’s Bold Economic Reforms and Vision for Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation on August 4, 2024, shedding light on the recent violent protests and his administration’s efforts to steer Nigeria towards economic prosperity.

In a detailed and candid speech, Tinubu emphasized the necessity of unity, dialogue, and comprehensive reforms to achieve a better future for Nigeria.

President Tinubu began by expressing his deep sorrow over the turmoil and loss of lives caused by the protests. He acknowledged the legitimate aspirations of young Nigerians for a better future but condemned the violence and destruction that accompanied the demonstrations. Tinubu stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue and called on protesters to suspend their activities to allow for constructive engagement.

The president provided a thorough explanation of the economic challenges Nigeria has faced over the decades. He justified his administration’s difficult decision to remove fuel subsidies and abolish multiple foreign exchange systems. These reforms, though painful, were essential to curb the greed of smugglers and rent-seekers and to ensure the country’s economic stability. Tinubu emphasized that these measures were crucial to reverse decades of economic mismanagement and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

In the past 14 months, the Tinubu administration has made significant strides in economic recovery. Government revenues have more than doubled, thanks to efforts to block financial leakages and introduce automation. Productivity in the non-oil sector is rising, and the debt service burden has been reduced significantly. The government has also cleared outstanding foreign exchange obligations, providing more financial freedom to fund essential social services like education and healthcare.

Tinubu outlined several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting economic prosperity. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway are expected to create thousands of jobs and enhance economic output. The president also highlighted the resurgence in the oil and gas industry, with increased production and renewed investor interest. Reforms announced in May 2024 have led to a significant boost in oil production and foreign direct investments.

Tinubu’s administration has shown a strong commitment to empowering the youth through various initiatives. The student loan scheme, Consumer Credit Corporation, and Digital and Creative Enterprises program are designed to support young Nigerians and create millions of IT and technical jobs. The Skill-Up Artisans Programme, Nigerian Youth Academy, and National Youth Talent Export Programme are additional efforts to provide training and job opportunities for the youth.

The president announced several initiatives aimed at supporting small businesses and boosting food production. Over N570 billion has been released to the 36 states to expand livelihood support, while 600,000 nano-businesses have benefitted from nano-grants. Additionally, the government is removing tariffs and import duties on essential agricultural products and ordering mechanized farming equipment to increase food production.

Tinubu highlighted the Renewed Hope City and Estate housing initiative, which aims to provide 100,000 housing units over the next three years. This project is not only about providing homes but also about creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth. The first phase of the initiative has already been inaugurated in Karsana, Abuja, with additional projects planned across the nation’s geopolitical zones.

In his concluding remarks, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to listening and addressing the concerns of Nigerians. He called for unity and cooperation to build a brighter future, urging the nation to choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. Tinubu emphasized the importance of maintaining democratic governance and warned against those who would promote an unconstitutional agenda.

The president’s address ended with a call for peace and the protection of human rights by security operatives, reaffirming his commitment to the safety and security of all Nigerians. He expressed gratitude to the nation and invoked blessings for Nigeria’s continued prosperity.